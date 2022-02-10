'If UP Turns Into Kerala...': Pinarayi Vijayan Sneers At Yogi Adityanath

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to respond to Yogi Adityanath's remark. File

Yogi Adityanath's comment warning voters on "Uttar Pradesh turning into Kerala or Bengal" did not go unchallenged as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan threw shade at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart in a tweet.

"If UP turns into Kerala as Yogi Adityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want," Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted. He made the same points in a Hindi tweet posted from his handle.

— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also responded to Yogi Adityanath's comments in a tweet.

"UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, Yogi Adityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture and Kerala's education would do wonders for the place. UP's wonderful: pity about its government," Mr Tharoor posted.

UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters.



UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place.



— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

In a video message last evening, hours before the start of the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had urged voters to choose BJP while referring to Left-ruled Kerala and Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress won a third term last year, defeating the BJP.

"I have to tell you something from my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," Yogi Adityanath said in the video.

"Your vote is a blessing on my efforts of five years. Your vote will also be a guarantee of your fear-free life," he urged.

"The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail," said the UP Chief Minister, who is seeking a second term.

The results of elections in UP and four other states will be announced on March 10.