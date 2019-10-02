'If Government Succeeds In Delivery Of Services...': Aaditya Thackeray

Aditya Thackeray is contesting the coming Maharashtra assembly elections from Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackray and the first in his family to contest elections, today suggested if any government or political party succeeds in delivery of services to the people, there would be no need for distributing "sops" when elections come.

The delivery of services, particularly preventive healthcare, are things that "really matter", he said today at NDTV's "Swasthagraha" -- the 12-hour telethon with for a healthy India with iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan.

"Elections come and go... but these are things that really matter," said the 29-year-old who confirmed his intention to contest elections earlier this week. "If you can take these to the last person then during elections you can go to him and say 'I do not need to give you any poll sop'," he added.

Mr Thackeray is contesting the coming Maharashtra assembly elections from Worli, a party stronghold in Mumbai.

The announcement was made at a packed meeting in Mumbai organised by the party. "This decision is not for me, but for the people and getting justice to the masses," Mr Thackeray said.

The Sena and the BJP have worked out a seat sharing deal, sources said, under which the Sena gets the post of the Deputy Chief Minister and fewer seat than ally BJP, which also gets the top post. On Saturday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said they are still working on the number of seats each party should get.

"Aren't you supposed to be at the wrong place?" joked Mr Bachchan at the telethon today. "I think NDTV is the right place," Mr Thackeray responded, underscoring the importance of helping issues like preventive healthcare become part of mainstream discussion.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.