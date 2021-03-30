Delhi To Increase ICU Beds To Tackle Massive Active Covid Cases Surge

On Monday, Delhi reported 1,904 new cases in 24 hours (File)

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for severe coronavirus patients in Delhi will be increased in a few hospitals to tackle the Covid upsurge, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

"In view of COVID situation developing in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID are being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We are keeping close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But please follow all precautions," he tweeted today.

The tweet comes hours after the centre said that Delhi - if taken as a single district - is among the 10 districts with most active cases.

At a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the 10 districts with maximum active cases are - Pune (59,475), Mumbai (46,248), Nagpur (45,322), Thane (35,264), Nashik (26,553), Aurangabad (21,282), Bengaluru Urban (16,259), Nanded (15,171), Delhi (8,032) and Ahmednagar (7,952).

On Monday, the national capital reported 1,904 new cases in 24 hours - which was the city's highest single-day count since December 13.

The city had logged 1,881 new cases on Sunday and over 1,500 in each of the three consecutive days before that.

The centre today said that the coronavirus situation in the country was turning from "bad to worse". Warning against complacency, it said the entire country was at risk and all efforts to save lives should be taken.

"COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country or district should be complacent ... We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken," NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said at a press conference.

He also asked states to ramp up health infrastructure, including ICU beds, to tackle the surge.

