Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter Aditi Scores 98% in ISC Exams

Akhilesh Yadav said that his daughter, Aditi, scored 98 per cent in the exams. (File photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's daughter was among those many students who passed the ISC board exams on Friday. This morning, the proud father tweeted to say that his daughter, Aditi, scored 98 per cent in the board exams.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also congratulated other students who passed the exams.

"Congratulations to my daughter Aditi for scoring 98% in ISC XII. We are proud of all the students who have worked very hard. They are going to make our future bright," Mr Yadav tweeted and shared a picture with his daughter and wife.

Congratulations to my daughter Aditi for scoring 98% in ISC XII.



We are proud of all the students who have worked very hard. They are going to make our future bright. pic.twitter.com/j99pF7wySr — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 11, 2020

The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) were declared on Friday and were made available through the board website and SMS facility.

The board had to cancel eight papers which were scheduled from July 1 to July 14 as cases of coronavirus spiked across the country. The result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment method which took into account best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which written exam was held and marks awarded in internal assessment as well as project work.

2,06,525 studnets have cleared the ICSE exams, and 85,611 students the ISC exam across the country.