ICICI Bank Donates Rs 5 Crore To Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Nitish Kumar met ICICI bank officials who presented him with the cheque.

The ICICI Bank on Wednesday donated Rs 5 crore to the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official said.

ICICI Bank's Government Banking Business country head Saurabh Kumar Singh met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence in Patna and presented him a cheque for Rs 5 crore, an official release said.

The chief minister thanked the ICICI Bank for making contributions to CM's Relief Fund and praised it for displaying commitment to social causes.

