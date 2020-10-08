IAF Choppers Makes Precautionary Landing In UP Field, Huge Crowd Gathers

An helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur this afternoon. The Air Force said that the Dhruv helicopter made the landing as part of a routine training mission.

Security officials have cordoned off the area in the open field where the Dhruv Advance light helicopter has landed. Large number of people have gathered to see the chopper.

"An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force on routine training sortie carried out a precautionary landing in the rural areas of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh," the Indian Air Force was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th anniversary today when it will showcase it prowess and put its mainstream fighter jets on display. A key highlight this year is the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft that will be featured.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon near Delhi.