"Would Have Been Next Anjali...": Women's Panel Chief On Midnight Scare

Swati Maliwal was out on the streets last night "for a reality check" on the safety of women.

Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, today shared what she called a "really scary" run-in with a drunk driver who dragged her after harassing her on a key Delhi road.

"If my team had not intervened, I would have been the next Anjali," she told NDTV, referring to the woman who died on New Years Day after being dragged 13 km by a car.

Swati Maliwal was allegedly harassed and dragged 15 metres near the AIIMS hospital in Delhi when she was out on the streets last night "for a reality check" on the safety of women in the capital.

The driver, Harish Chandra, has been arrested.