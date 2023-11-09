'Hid In store room Until Dawn': Locals Recall Pak Firing Along Border

There was a heavy exchange of unprovoked firing throughout the night between Pakistani Rangers and Border Security Forces along the international border.

"I took my kids and rushed to the store room. We were lying there until dawn when the firing stopped," said a local here in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district.

Locals said that school authorities have informed them to take their children to nearby villages from where they will be picked up.

Narinder Kaur, a local resident told ANI that the firing started on Wednesday night.

"The firing started at night. Around 4 a.m., we learned that the firing stopped. We were lying to the ground through the night in the store room with our children ".

Kaur, who was riding a two-wheeler to take her children to school added: "The school authorities informed us that the bus will not come here today as our village is near to the border. We are taking our children to a nearby village, from where they will be picked up".

Another local told ANI that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 2-2.30 am.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing and stayed indoors," the local told ANI, adding that the firing took place after 4-5 years.

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday succumbed to injuries received in an unprovoked firing resorted by Pakistan Rangers deployed near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector.

Firing started in the intervening night of November 8-9 by Pakistan Rangers and the BSF befittingly replied to the ceasefire violation along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

In a statement, the BSF made it clear that its personnel deployed in the Ramgarh sector replied in a befitting manner after the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing during the night intervening November 8-9.

However, the statement mentioned that "one BSF personnel died of injuries received in the unprovoked firing".

The 28-year-old BSF personnel had sustained bullet injuries after Pakistan rangers violated the ceasefire along the international border in Ramgarh. He was rushed to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where he was shifted to a Military hospital after receiving first aid, and later succumbed to his injuries.

