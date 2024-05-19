'I Think Big, But Always Remain Grounded': PM Narendra Modi To NDTV

Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and the fifth phase of polling will take place tomorrow

The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 370 seats for itself and 400 for the NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, four phases of which are over.

The Prime Minister, who is now eyeing a historic third term, said he thinks big, but remains grounded.

"Even when I am confident, I don't express it, and I have never won with overconfidence. I think big, but always remain grounded,," the Prime Minister said in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

The Prime Minister, who has tasked his ministers to come up with an action plan for the first 100 days of his new government, told NDTV the route to success - stressing on scope, scale, speed and skill.

"The scope should be very big, it shouldn't be in parts. The second thing is scale, which should also be large. The speed should be in sync with these two. So, scope, scale and speed, and then there should be skill. If we can get these four things together, I believe we can achieve a lot," PM Modi said.

Speaking about his macro-level thinking, the Prime Minister said the fact that the Congress and the INDIA alliance have not declared a PM candidate deprives the voters of the opportunity to assess him or her.

He also said that every cabinet note related to a Bill now comes with a global standards report so that the legislation can be aligned to the best practices worldwide.

"These days, a tradition has started in my cabinet. Whenever a Bill to be introduced in Parliament comes before the cabinet, a global standards note comes with it. This note mentions which country is performing the best in that particular field, what are the rules there and how we can achieve that. So, we have to match every cabinet note with global standards," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and the fifth phase of polling will take place tomorrow. Counting will be held on June 4.

