'I Carry His Roar Within Me': Son's Post After Baba Siddique Murder

Mumbai MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique who was murdered last week, asserted today that he is ready to take his father's place in service to the people. "The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY," read his post on social media platform X, formerly twitter.

They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion-and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage. Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won,... — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 20, 2024

Baba Siddique was shot down last week, apparently by the order of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. The motive, apparently, was the former minister's close relationship with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Investigators said Zeeshan Siddique is also a target for the same reason. His photo has been found on the cellphone seized from one of the three men who shot his father.

While nothing is on record, Bishnoi's associates have given the impression that his grouse against Salman Khan is about the blackbucks the actor killed 20 years ago.

Siddique was shot by three men near his MLA son's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

The former Congress leader, who had switched to NCP, was taken to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have arrested nine people - including two of the three shooters - in the case so far.

Bishnoi, who has multiple cases agaisnt him, including of murder, had shot into limelight with the murder of Punjabi artiste Siddhu Moose Wala.