GHMC Elections 2020 Live Updates: Voting On In High-Stakes Hyderabad Civic Body Election

GHMC Elections 2020: Voting began at 7 am.

Over 74 lakh eligible voters are are eligible to vote today in the election to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation or GHMC. Polling began at 7 am. The election is taking place after more than a week of intense and vitriolic campaign. The civic body election is a high-stakes battle for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP, trying to make inroads, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. This has been the most fiercely and bitterly fought municipal elections ever in Hyderabad with a high-octane campaign by the BJP that flew in national leaders - like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath - hoping to convince Hyderabad that a change was needed.

Here are the live updates on the Hyderabad municipal corporation election:

Dec 01, 2020 09:32 (IST) GHMC Polls LIVE: Top BJP Leaders Campaigned For The Polls

Top BJP leaders who had campaigned for the Hyderabad civic body polls:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Prakash Javadekar Smriti Irani G Kishan Reddy Tejaswi Surya

Dec 01, 2020 09:14 (IST) Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Election: Asaduddin Owaisi Votes

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said after voting, "I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen democracy."

Dec 01, 2020 09:07 (IST) Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Polls: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Votes

"Following all Covid Safety Protocols, cast my vote along with my family at Kachiguda Polling Station earlier this morning. Voting is our constitutional right and all of us must exercise it in the interest of an able administration," Mr Reddy tweeted after casting his vote.