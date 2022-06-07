Hyderabad Gang-Rape: AIMIM MLA's Son Named As Accused

The minor son of a MLA of the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) has been named as accused in the gangrape of a teen in Hyderabad that has set off outrage in Telangana. All six accused -- one adult and five minors -- are now in custody.

The teen was assaulted inside a car by a group of schoolboys when she was leaving a pub. One of the boys had offered her a ride. CCTV footage that has been widely circulated shows the girl standing outside the pub with the suspected attackers. She was assaulted inside the car in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

The accused are students of Class 11 and 12 and belong to "politically influential" families.

One of the minors caught by the police is the son of a local leader of the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party. Another minor is the son of a politician from Sanga Reddy.