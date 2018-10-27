Hurriyat Can't Even Go To The Toilet Without Pak: Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said that the only unresolved issue in Kashmir was to get back PoK from Pakistan

Separatism in Jammu and Kashmir is more out of convenience rather than conviction and the children of separatists are enjoying life while those of common people are suffering, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said terrorism in the Valley was mercenary in nature and is not driven by any conviction, ideology or motivation. He also slammed separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that they are funded by Pakistan and "Can't even go to the toilet" without them.

"It is a paid terrorism perpetrated, funded and sponsored by hostile powers which all of us know," Mr Singh said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan never reconciled to Jammu and Kashmir becoming a part of India and therefore resorted to all kinds of tactics and strategies which failed to yield the kind of results which it had envisaged.

"There is no such issue as Kashmir issue. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of the Indian Union very much like other states of UP, Bihar or Punjab," he said.

Mr Singh said if at all there was any issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, it was to get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and restore the original culture and demographic character of the state which would be possible only by the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.

"Separatists stand exposed. The separatism in Kashmir is more out of convenience rather than conviction, which is not easily palatable but it is a fact," Mr Singh said at an event organised by the Times Network last night.

He termed the separatists' freedom model as "fake" and said that "It is a model that follows the pattern of getting the neighbours' children to become jihadis while lodging your own children in safe heavens."

Mr Singh also came down heavily on mainstream politicians for practising what he described as "opportunistic separatism".

"There are so-called politicians and political parties which practise separatism behind the mask of mainstream, that is something we have to guard against. That is the hidden enemy among us."

"Opportunistic separatism practiced by some so-called mainstream politicians is even worse than those identified as ones practicing separatist agenda," he said.

Mr Singh termed the partition as the "most disastrous blunder" which he said was motivated by the personal ambitions of certain individuals while majority of Indians were against it.

"The blunder of partition was followed by Nehruvian blunders," he said, in reference to the first Prime Minister's declaration of the ceasefire and his approaching the UNO.

"If only Nehru had allowed his Home Minister to handle Jammu and Kashmir in the same manner as Sardar Patel was handling other princely states of India, I am sure the history of not just Jammu and Kashmir but of the entire Indian subcontinent would have been different today," he said.

Mr Singh also said some intellectuals were finding Kashmir as a "very fertile playground" and termed their "intellectual terrorism" a cause of greater harm.

Speaking at the event, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said for the last fifty years, the political leadership in the state had only made false promises to the people.

The governor said the need of the hour was to tell people that the armed struggle was not the solution.

"There is a need to inform people that we want to kill terrorism not them...The policy of healing touch is needed, but what is needed more is development and removing corruption and unemployment," he said.

Mr Malik said his mandate was only to reach out to the people, listen to their problems and prepare a conducive atmosphere for dialogue.

"I don't have the mandate for a dialogue. It's with the Prime Minister and with the political parties and other stakeholders," he said.

He said separatists in the Valley are funded by Pakistan and lashed out at the Hurriyat for invoking Pakistan on every occasion.

"The problem with Hurriyat is that they can't even go to the toilet without Pakistan. They want to include Pakistan in every thing...We won't have anything to do with Pakistan when it comes to the Kashmir. Talks will take place with Pakistan like they do between any two countries but that would be outside Kashmir not about it," he said.

