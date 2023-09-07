Hundreds Of Local Terrorists Sheltered In PoK To Lose Their J&K Assets

Hundreds of terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir who have taken shelter in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over the last several years may lose their properties, after the J&K administration initiated the process of declaring them as "proclaimed offenders" and attaching their properties

"Traitors to the nation... the people who have taken shelter in Pakistan after being involved in terrorist activities (in India) are now trying to promote terrorism from there," Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of J&K Police, said, adding that data about these militants is ready.

In fact, the police chief said action had already started in Doda district - where 16 locals who had taken shelter in PoK have been declared "proclaimed offenders".

"Few days ago in Doda range, action was initiated against such traitors. Their properties have been attached and they have been declared fugitives," Mr Singh said.

The Intelligence wing of J&K Police has already prepared a list of over 4,200 such people, most of whom have been in PoK since 1990. Sources have said details of their properties have been shared with the Inspector-General of Registrations and Revenue; this means no property of any individual designated as a "proclaimed offender" can be sold or transferred.

Further, police are also attaching properties of those accused of willfully sheltering terrorists; officials say this ensures innocent people who were forced or threatened to shelter terrorists are spared.

In J&K's Sopore - once considered a hotbed of terrorism - Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday urged people not to provide such shelter and reiterated the centre's commitment to wipe out terrorism and its eco-system from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I hope you will not give protection or support to such elements. The rest of the job will be done by the police and security forces. Don't give shelter. It is because of terrorism that people in J&K have been living in fear for decades," Mr Sinha said.

In 1990, thousands of youth had crossed the Line of Control into PoK for arms training.

Most retuned to carry out terrorist activities in Kashmir. Over the past three decades, over 23,000 terrorists were killed by security forces during encounters in the region.

In 2010, the J&K government announced a "surrender and rehabilitation" policy for those willing to return from PoK. Around 300 came back with their families but more than 4,000 are still believed to be in camps.

Besides encounters, security agencies - including the National Investigation Agency - have been targeting terror-financing activities and their support bases. Attaching the property of J&K natives who crossed into PoK to become terrorists is seen as part of the fresh assault.