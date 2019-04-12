Hundred Indian Fishermen, Arrested By Pakistan, Released; Reach Gujarat

These fishermen are from the state's Veraval region. (Representational)

Hundred Indian fishermen, arrested by Pakistan, arrived in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday after being released through Attari-Wagah border earlier this week.

These fishermen are from the state's Veraval region and were caught by Pakistan coast guard for crossing the international sea borders.

They were kept in Karachi jail for over one-and-a-half years before being released on April 8.

Speaking to ANI, one of the fishermen said, "Many of us accidentally cross the border while some go to that side knowingly for catching fish. I was in Pakistan for about 17 months. We were always confined in a particular cell and were never allowed to venture out. We were clearly told to stay in the definite cell for our own safety."

Another fisherman, Vikram, said, "I was caught accidentally while we were sleeping on the boat. The boat accidentally crossed the border."

The fishermen took a train journey to come to Vadodara.

Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Fisheries Department said, "These fishermen were released from Pakistan on April 8. Our team had gone to Amritsar to receive them and brought them here by a train."

On April 5, Pakistan had announced that it will be releasing 360 Indian prisoners upon completion of their sentences, starting April 8.

The decision comes after India sent a note verbale to Pakistan on Tuesday, urging it to make necessary arrangements for an immediate release and repatriation of Indian prisoners who had completed their respective prison sentences.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.