'Humiliating Chapter': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Attacks Congress Over 1962 India-China War

Mr Chandrasekhar claimed India bore the cost of "weak" leadership.

BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the period of the India-China war in 1962 will forever be etched as a dark and humiliating chapter in the history of independent India.

"That was the time when thousands of Indians and numerous members of our armed forces paid with their lives for the delusional 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai' policy followed by the then political leadership of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and his Leftist Defence Minister, Krishna Menon," he posted on X.

The war had taken place between October 20 and November 21, with China capturing a large tract of Indian land in Ladakh.

October 20 to November 21, 1962, will forever be etched as a dark and humiliating chapter in the history of Independent India.



Hitting out at the then Congress leadership, Mr Chandrasekhar said India bore the cost of this "weak and delusional leadership", and our proud country endured global humiliation.

"It caused unforgivable damage to the morale of our armed forces, who, despite being ill-equipped, fought valiantly until the last bullet and even with bayonets and bare hands, causing heavy casualties to the enemies. Many heroes fought to protect India and sacrificed their lives," he said.

"We will always 'remember and never forget' the devastating impact of weak leadership, which led to the sacrifices of our bravehearts and also resulted in India around 38,000 square kilometres of its land," he added.

In the days to come, he said he would refresh people's memories about the "cost that nations bear as a result of weak leaders".

Never again shall India be put through this under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India', he said.

The son of an Indian Air Force officer, Mr Chandrasekhar often comments on issues related to Indian military history and related matters.

