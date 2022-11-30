Bhagwant Mann In Gujarat, Massive Protest Outside Punjab Home Over Wages

A massive protest in progress outside the Sangrur home of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is on the campaign trail in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections in the western state. The labour and trade unions, who are holding the protest, are engaged in clash with the police, who used batons to bring the crowd under control.

Dramatic visuals from the site showed the flag-waving, slogan-shouting protesters being stopped by the police.

Sources say the protesters are demanding that the daily wages be hiked to Rs 700. They also want to be given 5 marla land.

Mr Mann is in Gujarat, campaigning for the assembly elections that begin on December 1.