Mumbai fire: The incident took place at around 10:45 pm.

A huge fire broke out in South Mumbai's Wadala area on Monday night as a large tanker burst into flames after crashing underneath the city's overhead monorail line.

The police have cordoned off the area and five fire tenders are trying to douse the flames.

The incident took place at around 10:45 pm at the Bhakti Park area.

More details are awaited.