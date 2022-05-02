Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Mizoram, 4 Detained

The two vehicles, used for transporting the weapons, were also seized

Acting on specific information of possible smuggling of Weapons, the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles on Sunday seized a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Mizoram.

Four people have been detained in the operation that was carried out near Kelssih village of Aizawl district, officials said.

Assam Rifles said after they received a tip-off, a team of the para-military force intercepted two vehicles and recovered the huge cache of arms and ammunition, including three shotguns, five .22 rifles, 20 boxes of pellets, 24,000 sticks of Gelatin sticks - weighing 3,000 kgs, 44 kg safety fuse and 100 kg of gunpowder.

The two vehicles, used for transporting the weapons, were also seized, the official said.

Assam Rifles in a statement said that the use of such war-like stores could have led to various illegal activities in the state.

Intelligence and security officials suspect that these arms and ammunition were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares 1,643 km long unfenced international borders with the four northeastern states - Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.