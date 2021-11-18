Coronavirus India Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Withdraws All Covid Restrictions

All coronavirus-related restrictions in Madhya Pradesh have been withdrawn.

All coronavirus-related restrictions in Madhya Pradesh have been withdrawn with immediate effect, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in Bhopal on Wednesday.

"There is complete control over the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. So, we have decided to withdraw all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic with immediate effect," he said in a statement.

"Now all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events can be held with full capacity," he added.

But it will be mandatory for government employees, shopkeepers/vendors, and employees of cinema halls to be completely vaccinated, while movie-goers must have had at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, Mr Chouhan said.

