PM Modi Greets Houston In Signature Kurta, Churidar And Jacket

PM Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Texas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never fails to make a style statement at important occasions, chose his staple outfit for the grand 'Howdy, Modi!" event in Texas today. Dressed in a kurta, churidar and his signature jacket, PM Modi arrived at Houston's NRG stadium to a rousing welcome.

Wearing a yellow kurta, white churidar and chequered jacket, PM Modi addressed a huge gathering that included members of the Indian-American community and US lawmakers.

PM Modi today shared the stage with the US President Donald Trump at the packed stadium where over 50,000 people welcomed him with cheers and applause. Before the event, an elaborate cultural programme, featuring close to 400 artists, was organised in his honour.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Donald trump was on full display at the mega event, billed as one of largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil. PM greeted Donald Trump with a long introduction.

"His every word is followed by tens of millions. He was a household name and very popular even before he went on to occupy the highest office in this great country," PM said. Donald Trump, on the other hand, assured PM that India would always find a friend in him.

PM Modi is on a week-long visit to the US, the highlight of which include bilateral meetings with President Trump, a series of trade roundtables and an address in the UN General Assembly on September 27.

The leader, who is admired for his style, often sticks to fashion staples at events. For his Independence Day address every year, he keeps the tradition of wearing colorful safas (Rajasthani headgear).

