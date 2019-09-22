Donald Trump's Speech At 'Howdy, Modi!' Event In US: Top Quotes

Houston, Texas: US President Donald Trump today joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Texas, billed by organisers as the largest turnout event for a foreign-elected leader on US soil. Donald Trump and PM Modi entered the packed NRG stadium in Houston amid cheers and applause. PM Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday, beginning his week-long tour to the US.

Here are the top quotes from Donald Trump's speech at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event

India has never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump. My administration fights for you (PM Modi) every day India has never invested in the US like it is doing today and it is reciprocal. We are doing the same in India Indian Americans enrich our culture and uplift our values. We are proud to have them as Americans PM Modi and I have come to Houston to celebrate everything that defines the India-America relationship Both India and US understand that we need to keep our countries safe. We have to secure our borders



