Donald Trump Speech Highlights At 'Howdy, Modi' Event In Houston

Donald Trump Speech Highlights From 'Howdy, Modi' Event: "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" is the theme.

United States President Donald Trump is addressing the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, organised by the Indian community to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long trip to the US. Around 50,000 people are attending the "Howdy, Modi" event at Houston's NRG Football stadium. The programme themed, "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for seven decades. "Howdy, Modi!" will be a "great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

Here are the highlights Donald Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Modi' event in the US:

Hello Houston, I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's most loyal and devoted friends, PM Modi.

It is my immense privilege to be here. Just a few months ago in the largest democratic election in history, 600 million Indians went to polls and voted overwhelmingly for PM Modi.

PM Modi and I have come to Houston to celebrate everything that defines the India-America relationship.

Indian-Americans, you enrich our culture, you uplift our values, we are proud to have you as Americans. My administration fights for you every day.

You have never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump.

