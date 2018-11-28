How Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Speeches Turned Him Into Star BJP Campaigner

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known for making controversial statements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become a star campaigner for the BJP, crisscrossing Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to muster support for the party in the ongoing assembly elections.

The controversial priest-cum-politician has spent at least 20 of the last 30 days away from Uttar Pradesh, addressing as many as 26 rallies across the three states. Party leaders say Mr Adityanath comes second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when it comes to star quality, with his firebrand Hindutva, novelty value outside his state and crowd-rousing abilities turning him into an invaluable campaigner.

Mr Adityanath has addressed six rallies -- including two in Bastar's Maoist-affected areas -- across Chhattisgarh until now. He campaigned for seven days in Madhya Pradesh, headlining as many as nine rallies in support of the ruling BJP government. He has addressed 11 public meetings in Rajasthan, and will continue to work there until December 1, after which he will campaign for a day in Telangana.

And if the BJP expect the Hindutva hardliner to rouse voter sentiments in the run-up to the elections, he has not disappointed. At a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal two days ago, Mr Adityanath took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's purported claim that his party needs the votes of 90% Muslims in the state. "The Congress needs only the Muslim votes. Kamla Nathji, keep your Ali. Bajrang Bali is enough for us," he said.

"The Congress used to play divisive politics, which was why terrorism peaked during its rule. But you can see that terrorists who were once fed biryani by the Congress are now being given bullets to eat by us," he said at another rally in Rajasthan's Makrana. Alt News, a fake news-busting website, termed it as a falsified claim.

Mr Adityanath's statements have also ruffled feathers in Telangana, where he is scheduled to campaign next. "The UP chief minister has crossed all limits of propriety and constitutional values. People say I give polarising speeches, but has anyone even reacted to his speeches?" asked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Uttar Pradesh's government machinery has collapsed in the absence of Mr Adityanath. "Is this an example of Ram Rajya?" he asked.