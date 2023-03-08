How To Stay Safe On Holi Amid Rise In Influenza Cases

Holi is the time to get together with friends and family (representational)

Several parts of India, including the national capital, are witnessing a rise in H3N2 influenza virus cases. Many people have reported Covid-like symptoms such as coughs, fever, and chills. The rise in such cases at the time of Holi, which is being celebrated today, makes it crucial to take necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus.

Taking note of the uptick in cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued several dos and don'ts to mark the festivities. If you are gearing up for the festival of colours, you must keep certain things in mind to protect yourself against the virus:

Holi is the time to get together with friends and family but amid this increase in flu cases, it is advised to avoid crowded places. The influenza virus spreads more easily in a crowded environment.

If you have the flu symptoms or someone around you has a cough or fever, then consider wearing a mask. The virus spreads through droplets and a mask can help keep the virus at bay.

While attending Holi events and functions, try to maintain physical distance as much as possible and avoid touching your mouth or nose.

You must keep washing your hands with water and soap especially before and after playing with colours.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of the virus, then it is advised to stay home and keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged doctors not to prescribe antibiotics before confirming that the infection is bacterial.

You must also not sit close to others while eating and should refrain from spitting in public. Also, avoid eating food kept in the open as they could have been contaminated by the virus.