How To Book Vaccination Slots On CoWIN, Aarogya Setu: Tips And Tricks

Despite the centre opening the anti-Covid vaccination drive for all adults, getting inoculated against the deadly disease amid the demand-supply gap is turning out to be very difficult. Appointments for free and paid vaccinations on the dedicated CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu application are extremely hard to secure. However, some tools and tricks have emerged to help people book the vaccinations slots.

An Internet platform name Under45.in, developed by a Chennai-based man, provides district-wise updates on vacant vaccine slots through Telegram channels. Another such platform, named Getjab.in, sends alerts via email.

Paytm has integrated a vaccine finder.

The subscribers of the 'my government coronavirus helpdesk' bot can get WhatsApp updates on vaccine centres. It, however, doesn't alert about vacant vaccination slots.

NDTV spoke to a few lucky people who got vaccinated, to learn about what tricks they had employed to get the appointments.

"You have to spend a lot of time on the CoWin portal, just to be able to keep refreshing and checking. There are certain things that worked for me - how far are you willing to travel. Just being open to travelling helps a lot. Keep looking...I live in UP, vaccinations here started today, but I got vaccinated a week ago in South Delhi," said Harsh, who lives in Noida.

Reshva Munjal from Gurugram said there is no alternative to hard work when it comes to booking a vaccination slot. "Keep refreshing the CoWIN website," she quips.

She said the best time to find the slots is between 6 pm to 11 pm.

Ms Munjal said those who are lucky to find a slot must not waste time in deciding the timings or what vaccine to opt for, as the slots get filled quickly.

Those who are not tech-savvy should give their logins to their friends and family members who know their way around gadgets. This increases the chances of booking the slots.