How Centre Responded To Khalistani Terrorist's Parliament Attack Threat

Pannun has threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13

The centre today responded to Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threat to attack Parliament on or before December 13, saying that while it does not want to give much credence to such threats, the matter has been taken up by authorities concerned.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for External Affairs Ministry, was asked about Pannun's recent threat to attack Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack that left 15 people, including the five attackers, dead.

Mr Bagchi said while he was not the right person to comment on security issues, "we do take threats seriously". "We are caught in a bind here. I do not want to amplify or give too much credence to such extremists, who make threats and get a lot of coverage. On the other hand, we take this seriously and in this particular matter, we know we have taken up the matter with the US and Canadian authorities."

Earlier, Delhi Police said they are on alert after Pannun released the threat message. The threat comes at a time when Parliament is in session. A senior police officer has said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. "No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he told news agency PTI.

"When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said. He said security has been stepped up across the national capital.

Pannu is the chief of extremist organisation Sikhs for Justice. India is currently investigating allegations of a foiled plot to murder him in the US that involved an Indian government official. The centre has said it is a "matter of concern" and that New Delhi has launched a high-level probe into the charges.