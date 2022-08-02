How Al Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri's Elimination Impacts India

In April this year, he issued a statement after the hijab controversy.

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed in a US strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, had for years tried to get into Kashmir with little or no success. However, his terror outfit has consistently threatened India, including once this year.

Al Zawahiri has in the past drawn parallels between Kashmir and Palestine, and has also criticised Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia for supporting India.

The Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind was formed in 2017 in Kashmir but was finished after the terrorist Zakir Musa was eliminated.

In 2014, Al Zawahiri issued his first statement on India, speaking about Islamic unity.

In June, he issued this statement threatening attacks on Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh with suicide bombers.