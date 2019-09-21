Hopes Fade As Deadline To Contact Chandrayaan 2 Lander Ends Today

ISRO made a historic attempt to soft land on moon on September 7.

Two weeks after the Indian Space Research Organisation made a historic attempt to soft land on the lunar surface, the deadline to contact the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram, which had a 14-day mission life, ends today.

Earlier today, lunar night began to fall in the region where the lander was attempting a descent on September 7 and it lost contact with the ground station. This would make it impossible for the lander to get any sunlight and generate power for its functioning, ISRO had said earlier.

On Thursday, the premier space agency said a national-level committee comprising academics and ISRO experts experts are "analysing the cause of communication loss" with the lander. ""#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. Meanwhile, the National committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander," the ISRO tweeted.

#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. More details on https://t.co/Tr9Gx4RUHQ

Meanwhile, the National committee of academicians and ISRO experts is analysing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander — ISRO (@isro) September 19, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 captured images of the lunar region where lander Vikram made an unsuccessful attempt to soft-land, NASA confirmed on Thursday. The images were captured by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft during its flyby on September 17, the US space agency said.

The nights on the Moon can be very cold, especially in the south polar region where Vikram is lying. Temperatures could drop to as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius during the lunar night.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.