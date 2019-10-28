Hope UK PM Enjoyed Samosas, Sweets: PM Responds To Diwali Greetings

PM Modi also thanked Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their greetings.

All India | | Updated: October 28, 2019 22:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hope UK PM Enjoyed Samosas, Sweets: PM Responds To Diwali Greetings

PM Modi responded to tweets from world leaders thanking them for Diwali wishes.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders who wished him on Diwali, hoping that the festival of lights furthers the spirit of harmony and happiness.

Responding to British Prime Minister's "Shubh Diwali" tweet and a video message in which he referred to "samosas and sweets", PM Modi said he fully agrees that the festival brings all of us together.

"Hope he too enjoyed the Samosas and sweets this festive season :)," the PM said.

PM Modi also thanked Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their greetings.

PM Modi, while extending greetings to Donald Trump, said as always, the US President marked Diwali with great enthusiasm. "May there always be brightness all around!Narendra Modi," he added.
 

US Vice President Mike Pence also extended his greetings on the festival.

Responding to Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas greetings by Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, PM Modi hoped that the special occasions bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives.

 Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated by Sikhs and it coincides with Diwali.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Diwali GreetingsPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bhai DoojGovardhan PujaTamil NaduMaharashtraSanjay RautAbu Bakr Al-BaghdadiAir Quality DelhiLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusHousefull 4Sopore

................................ Advertisement ................................