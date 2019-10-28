Hope UK PM Enjoyed Samosas, Sweets: PM Responds To Diwali Greetings

PM Modi responded to tweets from world leaders thanking them for Diwali wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders who wished him on Diwali, hoping that the festival of lights furthers the spirit of harmony and happiness.

Responding to British Prime Minister's "Shubh Diwali" tweet and a video message in which he referred to "samosas and sweets", PM Modi said he fully agrees that the festival brings all of us together.

PM @BorisJohnson wonderfully explains the essence of Diwali. I fully agree that Diwali brings all of us together. Also grateful to him for highlighting the contribution of Britain's Indian community.



Hope he too enjoyed the Samosas and sweets this festive season. :) https://t.co/wBaQU9iWBe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

"Hope he too enjoyed the Samosas and sweets this festive season :)," the PM said.

PM Modi also thanked Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their greetings.

My dear friend Bibi, thank you for the Diwali greetings. Greetings to you as well. @netanyahuhttps://t.co/Ym9sHASxCX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

PM Modi, while extending greetings to Donald Trump, said as always, the US President marked Diwali with great enthusiasm. "May there always be brightness all around!Narendra Modi," he added.



As always, @POTUS@realDonaldTrump marks Diwali with great enthusiasm. Season's greetings to him.



May there always be brightness all around! https://t.co/OAKDZ3jqcQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

US Vice President Mike Pence also extended his greetings on the festival.

Responding to Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas greetings by Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, PM Modi hoped that the special occasions bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives.

Thoughtful greetings by PM @JustinTrudeau.



May the special occasions of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas bring happiness and good health in everyone's lives. https://t.co/WAFvwiAX3n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated by Sikhs and it coincides with Diwali.

