'Honour To Farmers': Yogi Adityanath On Bharat Ratna For Ex PM Charan Singh

He said this is the honour of crores of farmers in the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to announce Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh and said that it would be an honour to crores of farmers in the country.

While speaking to ANI, chief minister Yogi said, "Former Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh being honoured with Bharat Ratna is a welcome move. This is the honour of crores of farmers in the country. This is even more special for UP as Chaudhary Charan Singh also served as the chief minister of the state."

"Late Chaudhary Sahab will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution towards the farmers and the development of the country. Uttar Pradesh gained a sense of direction under his leadership as the Chief Minister of the state," he said.

"The former prime minister had said that the development of a country goes through its villages, farms and fields. I welcome the decision of conferring him with the Bharat Ratna warmheartedly and also pay tributes to the late Prime Minister," said the UP Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's incomparable contribution to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that the former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)