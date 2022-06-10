Home Minister To Chair Meeting To Discuss Various Issues In Gujarat Visit

Home Minister will also address the 46th convocation ceremony of IRMA. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is undertaking a three-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, beginning Friday where he will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council, address convocation of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), among others, officials said. The minister will also be attending an event Friday afternoon in Ahmedabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, to be held in Diu, home ministry officials said.

The zonal council is expected to discuss a broad range of issues, including subjects related to the boundary, security and infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power.

Chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and administrator of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are likely to attend the meeting.

Mr Shah will also attend a meeting of BJP office bearers and workers of the Union territory, launch various development projects and inaugurate former naval ship INS Khukri as museum.

On Sunday, the Union minister will address the 46th convocation ceremony of IRMA, inaugurate or lay foundation stone of a number of development projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal corporation.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a development project in Sanand.

