Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Homage To Victims Of 26/11 Terror Attack

"A grateful nation will always be indebted to your (security personnel) sacrifice," Amit Shah said (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and hailed the courage of the security forces who bravely faced it.

Ten terrorists from Pakistan carried out the worst ever terrorist attack in India on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai that left 166 people dead.

Security forces killed nine of them and captured one after three days of operations in multiple places in the metropolis.

"Heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salute the courage of all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists in the cowardly attacks. The whole nation will remain proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice," Mr Shah tweeted in Hindi.