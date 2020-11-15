Amit Shah Calls Urgent Meeting On Covid, Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Attend

Delhi's daily covid chart had started its upward climb 12 days ago.

The Coronavirus spike in Delhi continuing unabated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an urgent meeting this evening, which is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said the home minister is concerned at the steadily rise in Covid cases in Delhi. The meeting will be held at the home minister's office at the North Block at 5 pm.

Mr Shah and Mr Kejriwal have met at least twice in the last few months to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital and the home minister had intervened when the national capital saw its first spike.

Earlier, sources said among other things, the two are likely to discuss the acute shortage of beds for Covid patients in the Intensive Care Units in the city's hospitals.

The availability of ICU beds with ventilator support reaching an all-time low, the Delhi High Court had allowed the government last week to reserve 80 per cent beds in the Intensive Care Units of 33 private hospitals for Covid patients.

This time, the High Court had also pulled up the government, observing that a city is now witnessing a bigger daily spike than big states like Maharashtra and Kerala. When other states are imposing restrictions, the Delhi government is relaxing all norms, the court said, citing as examples the government's move to allow 200 people to attend public functions instead of reducing the number and permitting public transportation to be fully occupied.

Delhi's daily Covid chart had started its upward climb 12 days ago. In the 24 hours before November 3, the city had recorded a surge with 6,725 cases after a few weeks of low numbers.

A few days later, on November 6, it crossed the 7,000 mark.

On March 11, it crossed the 8,000-mark, logging 8,593 cases, which was an all-time high for the city.