Celebrate Holi With Excitement, Remove The Colours With These Tips

Holi is synonymous with colours. But once the celebrations are over, the struggle to remove these stubborn colours from the skin and hair begins. While herbal and organic colours are now available, not all people use them. The process of repeatedly washing the skin with soap can damage the skin. Some even refrain from playing Holi because of skin-related issues. We bring to you a few simple tips to keep your skin and hair safe this Holi. Follow these and enjoy the festival of colours.

1) Apply a coat of castor oil or olive oil on the hair

Apply castor oil or olive oil to the hair before you go out to play with colours. The oil will form a protective layer and help you easily remove the colours. You can also use coconut or almond oil as alternatives. Massaging the hair with any of these oils the night before Holi can also help you protect your scalp.

2) Use egg yolk or curd before washing your hair

Do not wash your hair with shampoo immediately after playing Holi. Apply egg yolk or curd and let it remain for 45 minutes. Then wash the hair. This will also minimise the damage. You can also use coconut milk instead of egg yolk or curd.

3) Apply moisturiser on the skin

Apply a generous amount of moisturiser on your hands, face and exposed body parts before going out to play Holi. This will prevent harmful chemicals present in the colours from damaging your skin.

4) Apply a wheat-flour paste on the skin

Make a paste using wheat flour, oil or lemon juice and apply it to your skin. Then scrub off the colours with the paste smoothly. Do this before taking a bath and you can easily take the colours off your skin.

5) Vaseline on your lips

Apply vaseline on your lips. This will provide your lips with the necessary moisture and also help keep the colours from settling in your lips' cracks.

Check these tried-and-tested methods for properly removing Holi colours this year.