Google Celebrates The Colourful Festival Of Holi With A Doodle

Holi 2018: Google celebrates the colourful festival of Holi with a splash of colour on its Doodle



Google is celebrating Holi in 2018 with a new festive doodle that seeks to bring out the colourfulness associated with the festival. Characters in blue, red, yellow and green celebrating Holi replace the traditional Google logo that has its letters painted with those very colours. The Google Doodle depicts dhol players, those who love spraying colour through pichkaaris and those who colour others with traditional gulaal as well. The festival, which marks the end of winter and the coming of spring, symbolically shows the triumph of good over evil.Holi also marks the time when friends and families come together to celebrate the joy of spring and cherish the festivity that comes with the rendition of spraying colour. Holi is celebrated by many with dancing to songs that celebrate the festival and eating food like gujiyas and drinking thandai.Holi also fosters unity among people as the festival also includes the tradition of forgiving enemies and letting go past grudges.The four main colors of Holi in the Google Doodle represent many different things that are in line with the festival. Red stands for love, yellow is the colour of turmeric, which is a powder used as an anti-septic, blue represents the Hindu god Krishna and green symbolises new beginnings with the coming of spring.Holi is celebrated with a lot of merry-making, eating food and drinking bhaang, the infamous drink associated with Holi. Holi signifies fostering brotherhood, unity and a lot of celebration.The Google Doodle has been designed by Amrita Marino.