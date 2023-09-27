'Hit Bell Icon, Subscribe': PM Modi At YouTube Fanfest India 2023

PM Modi has 17.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the YouTube Fanfest India 2023 and told about 5,000 content creators that he is "no different" and is "just like them". In his YouTube address, PM Modi said he is "extremely happy" to be among them as a fellow YouTuber. He also told his "YouTuber friends" that he has been observing how their content impacts the people of our country.

"Since 15 years, I have also been connected to the country and the world through a YouTube channel. I also have subscribers in decent numbers," PM Modi, who has 17.9 million subscribers,

"Together, we can bring transformation in the lives of a vast population in our country," the prime minister added.

He said that he has thousands of videos on his channel, but the "most satisfying" for him has been when he spoke to students through YouTube on subjects like exam stress, expectation management, and productivity.

During his five-minute address, he also spoke about "Swachh Bharat", digital payments and "Vocal for Local", and asked YouTubers to inspire more people to be part of such campaigns.

"Make an emotional appeal that we will buy the product that has the fragrance of our soil, which has the sweat of a labourer or artisan of our country. Whether it's Khadi, handicrafts, handloom, or anything else, awaken the nation, initiate a movement," PM Modi urged the content creators.

"Consider putting a question at the end of each episode or provide action points to do something. People can do the activity and share it with you. This way, your popularity will also grow, and people will not just listen but also engage in doing something," he told them.

Concluding his address, the prime minister said, "Subscribe to my channel and hit the bell icon to receive all my updates."