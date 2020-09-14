Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Others Greet People

Happy Hindi Diwas Image: Every year September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas in India

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers and leaders greeted the people of India on Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day today. September 14, every year, is observed as Hindi Diwas in the country. The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language on this day in 1949. Hindi is spoken by around 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth 'most spoken; language in the world.

On Hindi Diwas, PM Modi took to Twitter and wished the people. "...Hearty congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi...," the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi.

हिन्दी दिवस पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर हिन्दी के विकास में योगदान दे रहे सभी भाषाविदों को मेरा हार्दिक अभिनंदन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his greetings, on Hindi Diwas said, "...The various languages and dialects of India are its strength...'Hindi' has been working to unify the whole nation...". Mr Shah added that "Hindi is an unbreakable part of Indian culture. It has been an effective and powerful medium of national unity and identity since the freedom struggle. The greatest strength of Hindi is that it's scientific, original and simple." he wrote on Twitter.

एक देश की पहचान उसकी सीमा व भूगोल से होती है, लेकिन उसकी सबसे बड़ी पहचान उसकी भाषा है। भारत की विभिन्न भाषाएं व बोलियां उसकी शक्ति भी हैं और उसकी एकता का प्रतीक भी। सांस्कृतिक व भाषाई विविधता से भरे भारत में ‘हिंदी' सदियों से पूरे देश को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने का काम कर रही है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2020

In another tweet, the Union Home Minister further said, "With the new education policy of the Narendra Modi government, along with Hindi, the other Indian languages will also develop." Amit Shah is set to deliver a message on the occasion of Hindi Day today, according to a press release of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote on the microblogging site, "...language plays an important role in the social, political and cultural landscape of a country...the Hindi language plays a key role in establishing unity in diversity".

किसी भी देश के सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और सांस्कृतिक विकास में उस देश की भाषा का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान होता है। यह संपूर्ण राष्ट्र की एकता और अखंडता की महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी होती है।



हिंदी दिवस पर आप सभी को मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। हिंदी भाषा अनेकता में एकता को स्थापित करने की सूत्रधार है। pic.twitter.com/ryMV5muZP1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 14, 2020

"Hearty greetings of Hindi Day to the countrymen...," tweeted BJP chief JP Nadda. He also wrote about the "simplicity" of the language.

समस्त देशवासियों को हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

भारत विविधताओं का देश है और यहां हर राज्य की अपनी अलग भाषा है। हिंदी भाषा का भी अपनी संस्कृति, सरलता तथा सहजता के कारण अपना स्थान रहा है। आइए हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर इसे आगे बढ़ाने का संकल्प लें। pic.twitter.com/Ac3WhzQ3so — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2020

On Hindi Diwas, schools across India organise activities to encourage the use of the language. Every year from September 14-21, the 'Rajbhasha Week' or Hindi Week is celebrated. Essay and poetry competitions, quiz, art and other activities are organized to celebrate Hindi Diwas. This year, of course, most of the activities are online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's wishing you a Happy Hindi Diwas 2020!