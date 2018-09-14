Hindi Diwas 2018: Here's Why We Celebrate This Day On September 14

Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year.

Hindi Diwas is an annual day celebrated on September 14. On this day in 1949, Hindi written in Devanagari script became the official language of India under the Article 343. Stalwarts like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das lobbied hard for the cause and on 14th September, 1949, Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day started being observed. There are 22 Scheduled languages of India, of which, two are officially used at Union government of India level: Hindi and English.

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu gave away Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar 2017-18 on Hindi Diwas today. Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were present with him on the occasion.

Hindi is spoken by 250 million people as the original language and it is the fourth language of the world.

"Though all Indian languages, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, originated from Sanskrit, Hindi is the most convenient for most of the population," Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted yesterday.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised against use of "complex technical terms" in Hindi, saying the language instead should be spread through day-to-day conversation.

"He (PM Modi) stressed that the Hindi language should be spread through day-to-day conversations and complex technical terms should be avoided or used negligibly for official purposes," a statement from Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

Hindi Diwas remained top trend on Twitter with people commenting about the glory of the language.