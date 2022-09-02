'We Do And Don't Brag': Himanta Sarma's Dig At Arvind Kejriwal

Himanta Sarma pointed out his government was sprucing up hospital infrastructure. (FILE)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to target his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, as he claimed on Friday that his state, despite being smaller in some aspects as compared to Delhi, was “committed to excellence”.

He pointed out that his government was engaged in sprucing up hospital infrastructure.

"Our commitment for excellence is supreme. We do & don't brag. Despite being small state in eco terms compared to Delhi, Assam constructing 21 state-of-art medical colleges / hospitals: 06 completed; 03 to be completed this year. Rest in difft stages of completion @ArvindKejriwal," the BJP leader wrote, tagging Mr Kejriwal.

The two Chief Ministers had been engaging in verbal duels on Twitter over quite some time, each of them asking the other to visit their state and witness the development work undertaken there.

The spat started after Mr Kejriwal, in response to a news item on the Assam government's decision to amalgamate schools due to poor results which also resulted in the closure of a few, had said shutting down the institutes was no solution.

Mr Sarma had later accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of being in the habit of “mocking” smaller states and alleged that Mr Kejriwal was comparing Delhi with a smaller state like Assam after failing to keep his promise of giving a London and Paris makeover to the national capital.

