BJP Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's Show Of Strength In Assam Ahead Of State Polls

Himanta Biswa Sarma on his way to file nomination papers with wife and son

BJP leader who is credited with spearheading the party's expansion in the northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, filed his nomination from Assam's Jalukbari on Friday - a constituency he has represented and won from for the last 20 years.

Himanta Biswa Sarma rode through Guwahati, along with his wife and son, on a open-hooded car along with thousands of party workers and supporters, waving and greeting them. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also accompanied the state health minister.

The rally, which turned into a massive show of strength for Mr Sarma and the ruling BJP, brought Guwahati's traffic to a standstill on Friday.

On March 17, the Guwahati Traffic Police, in anticipation of a massive roadshow, had tweeted a traffic advisory for the "convenience of road user's during the filing of nomination papers on 18th and 19th March".

Prior to filing his nomination, Himanta Biswa Sarma sought "people's blessings" and tweeted: "Jalukbari has always been kind & generous to me. As I get ready to file my nomination once more from this constituency today, I take a bow in gratitude and seek people's blessings."

Mr Sarma visited and took blessings at the Kamakhya temple and Doul Govinda temple before leading the "pad jatra" (roadshow) from the Guwahati's Sonaram field to the Kamrup district commissioner's office.

The "pad jatra" took place on a day when his ex-boss Rahul Gandhi campaigned in upper Assam. In 2015, Mr Sarma had quit the Congress after Rahul Gandhi supported Tarun Gogoi when a majority group of MLAs, led by Mr Sarma, sought a change in the party's leadership in the state.

With the Guwahati rally, BJP seems to have acknowledged Mr Sarma's importance in the party at a time when there's speculation over why it is yet to project incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as the state's chief ministerial candidate for elections beginning March 27.

Friday was the last day of filing nominations for the third phase of the Assam legislative assembly election scheduled for April 6.

The state will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting will take place on May 2.