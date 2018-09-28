Himalayan Peak To Be Named After Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee love of nature and mountains helped concieve the idea, said tourism minister

An unexplored Himalayan peak in Uttarakhand will be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said Friday.

A team of mountaineers from Uttarkashi's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering will embark on an expedition to find that peak very soon, he told reporters in Dehradun.

"We plan to name an unknown peak in the Himalayas after former prime minister Vajpayee. A team of mountaineers will soon start on an expedition in search of it," he said.

The idea to christen a peak after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conceived in view of the former prime minister's love of nature and the mountains, he said.