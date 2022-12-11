"Lobbying But No factionalism In Congress": New Himachal Chief Minister

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh who took oath earlier today, has disagreed that the state unit of the Congress is riven with factionalism. "Lobbying happens, but there is no factionalism in the Congress in Himachal... It was a narrative by BJP," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Mr Sukhu, who came from a humbly background but rose through the ranks in the Congress, was chosen as the Chief Minister beating the claims of Pratibha Singh and Mukesh Agnihotri -- the wife and protégé of Himachal Pradesh's six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, an erstwhile royal.

Sources said the 58-year-old had the support of more than half the Congress MLAs.