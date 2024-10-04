A 'Toilet Tax' In Himachal Pradesh? Chief Minister Clarifies Amid Uproar

File photo

Amid uproar over reports that people in Himachal Pradesh will now be taxed on the number of toilet seats they have in their homes, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that there was no such "toilet tax" in the state.

Reports claimed that the Himachal government will impose a Rs 25 tax per toilet seat on residents of urban areas. The reports, termed "baseless" by Mr Sukhu, said that out of Rs 100 water charge, the 'toilet tax' will be 25 per cent per residence.

"Before the (assembly) elections, the BJP held a rally in Himachal Pradesh where they promised free water meters, saying there would be no charge for water consumption. We proposed a subsidy of Rs 100 per family for water, which included five-star hotels as well. Only those who can afford it are paying. There is no such thing as toilet tax," the senior Congress leader told reporters.

"Even big hotel chains have been brought under the purview of this new tax. Those questioning the move must understand the economics first," he was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

His reaction came after various BJP leaders, including Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, slammed the Congress government.

"Unbelievable, if true! Whilst PM (Narendra) Modi ji builds Swachhata as a people's movement, here is Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn't provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country," Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on X.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also slammed Congress and said the Himachal government is "continuously imposing new taxes and restrictions on the people".

"This is a reflection of the Himachal government's economic bankruptcy, policy bankruptcy and mental bankruptcy," he told the news agency IANS.