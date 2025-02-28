Himachal Asks Temples For "Contributions", BJP Fires '<i>Sanatan Dharma</i>' Shot

The Himachal Pradesh government - battling a monetary crisis triggered, in large part, by a series of devastating landslides and flash floods over the past two years - has turned to temples for relief, financial and not spiritual, to fund certain government welfare schemes.

The move has been condemned by the opposition BJP as "shocking ", with ex-Chief Minister Jairam Thakur raging, "No past government has ever used temple trust funds for budgetary schemes... using temple funds for regular government expenses is completely unacceptable."

In a notification dated January 29 the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Department sought "contributions for charitable activities and welfare schemes run by the state".

Specifically, funds were sought for two specific programmes - Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, which were notified in February 2023 and September 2024.

"The various temple trusts functioning under the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions Charitable Endowment Act keep making contributions... may make contributions towards the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, with a view to provide funds for the above-mentioned welfare schemes," the state notification said.

Contributions, however, must "first be passed by the temple trust" and in strict adherence to any and laws governing the trusts, their functioning, and donations, the government said.

BJP Slams Temple Outreach

The outreach has been criticised by the opposition BJP, with ex-Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who accused the ruling Congress of taking money from temples - they had been directed to "send all available funds" - after making adverse comments about 'sanatan dharma'.

"The government has issued an order, followed by repeated follow-ups, urging temple trusts to send all available funds as soon as possible," he stated, "This is shocking and unfortunate."

"If funds were needed during a crisis, such as during COVID or natural disasters, and directed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for humanitarian aid... that would have been understandable."

"On the one hand, Congress' leaders insult 'sanatan dharma' and its followers and, on the other, they want to use temple donations to fund their policies. This decision is bizarre and must be opposed by everyone... including temple committees and the general public," he said.

Himachal Government Responds

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu's government hit back sharply with state unit boss Pratibha Singh stressing donations had been sought from the public at large and not just temples.

"Our government is running the schemes for a good cause.... for helpless children and to support their education and give them a better life... It is not only about temples. We are calling on everyone who can to donate an amount for the welfare of children," she said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi also defended the government's move, asking why taking donations for welfare schemes would be considered 'bad'. He pointed out the previous government - led by Mr Thakur - had taken money from temples during the pandemic; the reference was to the Kali Bari Mandir donating Rs 25 lakh to a relief fund in April 2020.

Himachal Funds Crisis

The scale of financial problems facing the Congress was underlined in August last year, after Mr Sukhu and his cabinet said they would defer salaries and allowances for at least two months.

READ | Himachal Chief Minister, Ministers Defer Salaries For 2 Months

"After discussing in the Cabinet, all members decided that till the state sees improvement... we will not take salary, TA or DA (Transport or Dearness Allowance) for two months. This is just a small amount... but it is symbolic. Apart from this, I also requested all the MLAs..." the Chief Minister had told reporters.

Why Is Himachal Struggling?

The hill state has been hit by a wave of flash floods and landslides since August 2023.

And that unfortunate trend seems set to continue in 2025.

There were landslides Friday after heavy rain in Kullu district for nearly 24 hours straight; a video shared by news agency ANI showed a Maruti Alto car half-submerged in a raging torrent of muddy water.

The sheer force of the water eventually drags the hatchback with it, and the video then zooms out to show a frightening river of debris, mud, slush, and water flowing past a small town as a cold, grey fog hangs heavy over the scene.

#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh | Visuals from Kullu district, where torrential rain in lower areas for the last 24 hours caused flash floods and landslides. Efforts to retrieve damaged vehicles are underway.



The administration has issued an alert to the people living in the… pic.twitter.com/5hhif7eaVm — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

In August 2024 alone over 30 people died in floods triggered by cloudbursts in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts. And, between June 27 and August 9, over 100 died in rain-related incidents, including those in other districts. Total damage was estimated at Rs 842 crore.

In 2023 the estimated damage was Rs 10,000 crore.

ARCHIVES | 61 Dead, Loss Of Rs 10,000 Crore: Sukhu On Himachal Rains

The state got financial aid from the centre and other states, including Assam, Bihar, and Delhi.

ARCHIVES | Budget 2024: Rs 11,500 Crore Aid For Flood-Hit Himalayan States

However, the Himachal government has claimed funds provided by the centre for relief and rehabilitation is insufficient. The state has also claimed the centre has not fully paid its GST, or Goods and Services Tax, dues of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 crore, Mr Sukhu said last year.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.