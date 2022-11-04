Himachal Polls: Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rally In Kangra Today

This will be Priyanka Gandhiji's first visit to the Kangra district. (File)

Ahead of Assembly elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally on Friday in Nagrota Bagwan in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

"It is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometown of former Congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development work of GS Bali," said ICongress candidate from Nagrota Bagwan and party Secretary RS Bali.

This will be Priyanka Gandhiji's first visit to the Kangra district.

Last month, while addressing the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in Solan the Congress leader had said that if the party is voted to power in the forthcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, a decision will be taken on restoring the old pension scheme in the first meeting of the cabinet.

"I am giving you a guarantee today that after forming the government here, two major decisions will be taken in the first cabinet meeting. First is to give one lakh government jobs and the second is to implement old pension scheme (OPS)," she added.

Congress has promised that it will provide employment to five lakh people if it comes to power.

The party is without its tall leader Virbhadra Singh in this election. He passed away last year.

Himachal has been witnessing a bipolar contest between Congress and the BJP but Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to make its presence felt.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats.

