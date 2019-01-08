Himachal's Manali, Kufri Record Temperatures Below Zero Degree

The minimum temperature in Manali was recorded at minus 3.4 degreesCelsius. (FILE PHOTO)

Himachal Pradesh's tourist destinations Manali and Kufri registered temperatures below zero degree Celsius, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Manali was recorded at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius while in Kufri, it was recorded at 0.8 degrees Celsius, an official of the weather office in Shimla said.

Lahaul and Spiti's Keylong continued to be the coldest place in Himachal with its minimum temperature recorded at minus 10.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius during the period, the official added.