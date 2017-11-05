Himachal Assembly Election 2017: Heavyweights In The Fray

Heavyweights Const No Const Name Cand Name Party Profile 08064 Shimla Rural Pramod Verma BJP Contesting against CM s son Vikramaditya Singh 08037 Sujanpur Prem Kumar Dhumal BJP Former Chief Minister & BJP Chief Ministerial Candidate 08062 Kasumpti Vijay Jyoti Sain BJP Sister In law of CM Virbhadra Singh's Wife Pratibha Singh 08033 Mandi Anil Sharma BJP Son of Former Union Minister Sukh Ram, was the Rural Development Minster when he was with Cong 08019 Palampur Indu Gauswamy BJP State BJP Mahila Morcha president 08044 Una Satpal Singh Satti BJP State Party President 08050 Arki Virbhadra Singh Cong Chief Minister 08037 Sujanpur Rajinder Rana Cong Contesting against Prem Kumar Dhumal , was with BJP earlier 08064 Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh Cong Son of Chief Minster Virbhadra Singh 08040 Nadaun Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Cong State Party President

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for an intense battle with traditional rivals BJP and Congress locking horns in all 68 constituencies of the state.338 candidates will try their luck in the assembly election scheduled for November 9. Along with Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 10 ministers, eight Chief Parliamentary secretaries have thrown their hat in the ring.Virbhadra Singh has vacated Shimla Rural constituency for his son, Vikramaditya. He will instead contest from Arki Assembly seat in Solan district. BJP has fielded Pramod Verma against Vikramaditya Singh in the prestigious Shimla Rural constituency.BJP's chief ministerial face, Prem Kumar Dhumal will contest from Sujanpur instead of Hamirpur, which he represents in the outgoing Assembly. Mr Dhumal has been Chief Minister of the state twice.Anil Sharma, who quit Congress recently to join the BJP, has been fielded from Mandi.While Speaker BBL Butail will not contest this time, his son Ashish Kumar has been named as Congress candidate from Palampur. Mr Kumar will contest against BJP's Indu Gauswamy, who is the first woman candidate ever fielded by any party in Palampur.At present, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively in the 68-member House besides four independents while one seat is vacant.The Congress and the BJP are returning to power alternately since 1985.While the Congress is contesting elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, BJP has declared former chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal as its Chief Ministerial face.There are 50,25.941 voters in the state including 25,31,321 men and 24,57,032 women.