Highlights: PM Modi In Midnapore Says "Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022"

Among other issues, PM Modi spoke about the centre's decision to increase the minimum support price of 14 kharif crops for the 2018-19 marketing season

All India | | Updated: July 16, 2018 15:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Highlights: PM Modi In Midnapore Says 'Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022'

PM Modi attacked Mamata Banerjee's government saying nothing works in West Bengal without syndicates.

Kolkata: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore as part of his farmer outreach ahead of the 2019 General Elections. The rally, held on the Midnapore College grounds, was the prime minister's first visit to the state this year.

Among other issues, PM Modi spoke about the centre's decision to increase the minimum support price of 14 kharif crops for the 2018-19 marketing season. He also hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government saying it wasn't doing enough to address the farmers' issues.

 

Here are the highlights of PM Modi speech at West Bengal's Midnapore:

 


Jul 16, 2018
15:04 (IST)
"I hope the West Bengal government will take steps to help farmers. Our farmer should use technology...Farmers don't get benefits, youngsters don't get jobs. This is the reality of West Bengal. Bengali people know now the reality of syndicate of loot and killing their opponent's supporters, syndicate to keep their government in power," PM Modi said.
Jul 16, 2018
15:02 (IST)
"Our government has taken a decision to empower West Bengal farmers...State government did not do anything. The country is going through period of change, Dalits, Adivasis want to take the country forward," PM said.
Jul 16, 2018
14:57 (IST)
"Our government will give more 1.5 times more MSP to farmers -- Increased MSP on jute, corns. Earlier Jute price used to be less. We increased it, this decision helped farmers in West Bengal" the prime minister said.
Jul 16, 2018
14:55 (IST)
"The request to raise the MSP was sent to many previous governments... They did nothing but make false promises. It is our government, who took it up seriously, and today, it is a reality," PM said
Jul 16, 2018
14:52 (IST)
"We have taken a historic step - of a massive rise in MSP - a move that will greatly benefit farmers from across the country... and that includes farmers from Bengal," PM Modi said
Jul 16, 2018
14:22 (IST)
"Trinamool knows they have to thank us for all development for farmers," PM said in Midnapore
Jul 16, 2018
14:18 (IST)
"I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee. She has put up so many flags to welcome," PM Modi said.
No more content
Comments

Trending

PM Modi In MidnaporeWest Bengal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................