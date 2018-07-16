Highlights: PM Modi In Midnapore Says 'Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022'

Kolkata:
PM Modi attacked Mamata Banerjee's government saying nothing works in West Bengal without syndicates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore as part of his farmer outreach ahead of the 2019 General Elections. The rally, held on the Midnapore College grounds, was the prime minister's first visit to the state this year.
Among other issues, PM Modi spoke about the centre's decision to increase the minimum support price of 14 kharif crops for the 2018-19 marketing season. He also hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government saying it wasn't doing enough to address the farmers' issues.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi speech at West Bengal's Midnapore:
"I hope the West Bengal government will take steps to help farmers. Our farmer should use technology...Farmers don't get benefits, youngsters don't get jobs. This is the reality of West Bengal. Bengali people know now the reality of syndicate of loot and killing their opponent's supporters, syndicate to keep their government in power," PM Modi said.
"Our government has taken a decision to empower West Bengal farmers...State government did not do anything. The country is going through period of change, Dalits, Adivasis want to take the country forward," PM said.
"Our government will give more 1.5 times more MSP to farmers -- Increased MSP on jute, corns. Earlier Jute price used to be less. We increased it, this decision helped farmers in West Bengal" the prime minister said.
"The request to raise the MSP was sent to many previous governments... They did nothing but make false promises. It is our government, who took it up seriously, and today, it is a reality," PM said
"We have taken a historic step - of a massive rise in MSP - a move that will greatly benefit farmers from across the country... and that includes farmers from Bengal," PM Modi said
"Trinamool knows they have to thank us for all development for farmers," PM said in Midnapore
"I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee. She has put up so many flags to welcome," PM Modi said.