Highlights: PM Modi In Midnapore Says 'Working To Double Farmer Income By 2022'

PM Modi attacked Mamata Banerjee's government saying nothing works in West Bengal without syndicates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore as part of his farmer outreach ahead of the 2019 General Elections. The rally, held on the Midnapore College grounds, was the prime minister's first visit to the state this year.

Among other issues, PM Modi spoke about the centre's decision to increase the minimum support price of 14 kharif crops for the 2018-19 marketing season. He also hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government saying it wasn't doing enough to address the farmers' issues.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi speech at West Bengal's Midnapore: