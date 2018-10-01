Students On Hunger Strike At Raipur Law University Over 'Sex Harassment'

The students' protest at Hidayatullah National Law University started on September 25

There is trouble brewing on the campus of Hidayatullah National Law University in Chhattisgarh. Over two dozen students started an indefinite hunger strike today demanding that the Vice Chancellor, Sukhpal Singh, step down over his alleged inaction on complaints of sexual harassment by teachers at the top law university in state capital Raipur.

The students alleged that despite several complaints to the vice chancellor about sexual harassment by four teachers, Mr Singh has taken no action. The vice chancellor has denied the allegations. He said quitting is not a solution, adding the complaints of sexual harassment by teachers are under investigation.

The students started the protest on September 25, and escalated it to an indefinite hunger strike today. They also accused Mr Singh of turning a blind eye to financial wrongdoing in buying essential consumables for the university.

"Charges are fake and false. I have been doing my best for the betterment of the university for the last seven-and-a-half years," Dr Singh told news agency Press Trust of India.

Akansh Jain, a member of the Student Bar Association of the university, said the students have lost faith in the "incompetent" administration and "arbitrary and discriminatory" decision-making style of Dr Singh.

With naming anyone, the vice chancellor said "some students are being misguided by some teachers who have vested interest to malign" his image. "My students are good but they are being misguided," Dr Singh said.

Hidayatullah National Law University is sixth in the series of India's National Law Schools. It has been included in the list of the universities maintained by the University Grants Commission, and gets central assistance. The university is recognised by the Bar Council of India.

With inputs from PTI